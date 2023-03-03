×

Brock Group Opens New Training & Assessment Center

The Brock team gets ready for the ribbon cutting at their new Deer Park Training & Assessment Center.

From Left to Right:

David Waterman, Sr. Marketing Manager at Brock, James Alexander, Director of Talent Acquisition & Compliance at Brock, Ron Lang, President of Texas and Louisiana operations at Brock, Brian Narramore, Senior VP of Human Resources at Brock, Drew Ashcraft, VP of HSEQ at Brock and Warren Smith, VP of Texas Operations at Brock.