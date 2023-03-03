1 of 5
Brock Group Opens New Training & Assessment Center
Brock’s David Sommer, Learning Manager for the new facility, (Left) welcomes Courtney Kitchens of BIC Magazine, (Center) and Jeremy Osterberger, of BIC Alliance (right) to the opening of their new Craft Training & Assessment Center in Deer Park.
The Brock Group is ready to meet their customer’s requirements for job-specific training at their Craft Training & Assessment Center newly opened in Deer Park.
The Brock team gets ready for the ribbon cutting at their new Deer Park Training & Assessment Center.
From Left to Right:
David Waterman, Sr. Marketing Manager at Brock, James Alexander, Director of Talent Acquisition & Compliance at Brock, Ron Lang, President of Texas and Louisiana operations at Brock, Brian Narramore, Senior VP of Human Resources at Brock, Drew Ashcraft, VP of HSEQ at Brock and Warren Smith, VP of Texas Operations at Brock.
The Brock Group celebrates their new Training and Assessment Center with a Ribbon Cutting. This will be a “one-stop” center to increase and expedite the hiring process.
The Health & Safety Council (HASC) is partnering with The Brock Group as they will be co-staffing the Deer Park location for screening and assessments.
Back Row from Left to Right: Cami Hysler, VP of Operations and Strategic Accounts at HASC, Tommy Hysler MD, Chief Medical Officer at HASC, Aaron Ramsey of HASC, Jeremy Osterberger, President at BIC Alliance, Drew Ashcraft, VP of HSEQ at Brock, James Alexander, Director Talent Acquisition & Compliance at Brock.
Front Row from Left to Right: Jerri Vyoral of HASC, Pamela Johnson of HASC, and Hunter Verm of HASC.