BIC produces videos for Project Joy & Hope

BIC's video production department interviewed families involved with Project Joy & Hope to produce content videos promoting the organization.

Project Joy and Hope exists to enhance the quality of life of children and families who live with life-limiting conditions. We are based in the greater Houston-Galveston area but serve as an advisor and model for similar programs throughout Texas and the United States. Project Joy and Hope serves as the parent agency for the Texas Pediatric Palliative Care Consortium.

The mission of Project Joy and Hope is to promote the physical and psychological well-being of children with life-limiting conditions and to help their families through community awareness, education, program development and resource development.

