BIC attends WWETT 2020

BIC attended the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show (WWETT 20) at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb 17-20, 2020.
Russ Wehrle of Butterworth (right) welcomes one of his distributors James Redstreake of Vacuum Sales, Inc. to his booth.
The Advanced Pressure Systems (APS) team, part of the SHAPE Technologies Group, show off their all new Husky Tier 4 Pump System at the WWETT show. Victor Lugo, Fabian Villanueva, Brendan Shackelford, Nick Ragan, Bob Frankish and Justyn Abbott.
AJ Ursin and Russ Caughman of Park Process are ready to welcome guests at the WWETT show.
Myron Lyman of InoLect and David Dean of Dean Engineering discuss the benefits of InoLect’s inoRAC3 system, a remote racking device.
Peinemann welcomes CEDA to their booth at the WWETT show. Henry Denotter and Terry Terydon JR - Peinemann, Michael Curtis - CEDA, Bart Deslegte - Peinemann, Arco Hollander - Derc Sal0Tech, Keith Senior – CEDA and Mike Brumfield - Peinemann