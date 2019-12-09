BIC attends Workboat 2019

BIC attended the 2019 International Workboat Show, held at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
1 of 11
And the brightest product award goes to Illumagear for “Halo,” which is an illuminated ring you place on your hardhat. Regional sales manager Tonya Kaufman was lighting up a lot of smiles on the floor with this innovation.
2 of 11
Brad Treuting with Carboline Company (left) greets Brad Bonvillain of All American Paint in the Carboline booth. Also welcoming Bonvillain is Carboline Company’s Samantha Nelson and Brent Arceneaux.
3 of 11
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance meets Stacy Thomas with Ace World Companies at her booth. Because Stacy has a daughter, Greg gave her a copy of Urban Country, a BIC Media Solutions Production. BIC employees give away copies of Media That Matters throughout the year but especially during the holiday season.
4 of 11
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance meets Robert Loyde with Poydras Logistics Group in his booth. Greg gave Robert a copy of Urban Country, a BIC Media Solutions production. BIC employees give away copies of Media That Matters throughout the year but especially during the holiday season.
5 of 11
The Akzonobel International team (Fred Fletcher, Tad Scaramuzza, Randy Fretwell, Craig Henderson, Dwayne Seeley, and George McNeil) welcome BIC Alliance to their booth.
6 of 11
Aline Allonas of ExxonMobil shows Thomas Brinsko of BIC the feature attraction of their booth: an Exxon Mobil sponsored race car.
7 of 11
The Wolseley Industrial Group team (Chad Wooten, Mike Creel, Ami Blue, Mike Devine, Jim Miller, and Chris McKee) welcome BIC Alliance to their booth.
8 of 11
Andrew James and Klaus Bollmann (far right) of ActiveLED proudly demonstrate for Erica Miller of Austal USA ActiveLED’s new lighting solutions for hazardous locations: an explosion-proof string light for wet and conductive environments.
9 of 11
The Industrial Packing and Seals team (Sean Tracey, Mike Wilson and Mark Fourmy (far right)) welcome Craig Lagrone of NGL Marine to their booth.
10 of 11
Jason Lemke of Meltric Corporation, along with Danny Carroll of Southeast Electrical, receive from Thomas Brinsko a copy of their recent feature in BIC Magazine promoting their new switch-rated plugs and receptacles, which provide safe and arc-free electrical connections.
11 of 11
The PPG Protective & Marine Coatings team (Josh Stinson, John Harwood, and Joshua Guidry) welcome Harry Verret (far left) and Alfonso Chapa (far right) of Conrad Shipyard to the PPG booth.