BIC attends the Women in Alliance Houston Port Region Leadership Luncheon

1 of 3
The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region welcomes Mayor Rigby City of La Porte and BIC Alliance to the Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon. Pictured from left, Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance, Chad Burke, President/CEO of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Rebecca Salinas with BIC Alliance, Marisela Ramirez and Chad Carson with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Mayor Louis R. Rigby City of La Porte.
2 of 3
Nouryon visits with BIC Alliance at the Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon. Pictured from left, Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance, David Greenwell, Andi Cox, Marissa Rodriguez (front), Barbara Allen, Liz Crump, Ashley Gibson, Anthony Canale, and Kristopher Riley with Nouryon.
3 of 3
Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Trina Meekins with Turner Industries, and Julie Martin with Bayside Industrial wear pink at the Women in Alliance Houston Port Region Leadership Luncheon to show their support for breast cancer awareness.