BIC Attends the Gulf Coast Industry Forum 2019

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance with Ron Corn, senior vice president of Petrochemicals for Chevron Phillips Chemical
Gulf Coast Authority exhibiting at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum. (From left) BIC Vice President Jeremy Osterberger catches up with Gulf Coast Authority's Scott Harris, Shannon Miftari and Doris Haydon.
Chet Thompson, President and CEO of AFPM with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance
Taking a moment to catch up are Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance, Roger Knight with Airtechs Mechanical, Lillian Helms with Tower Helms Industrial and Russell Carter with Brock.
BIC Alliance recruiting president meets Gulf Coast Boiler president Todd Kaplan.
George Perret with the Industrial Safety Training Council looks over some golf carts with Richmond Equipment’s Carl Gerjes and Ramon Cavasos. Also checking out the golf carts is Seth Alford of NiSoft.
Richmond Equipment rents and sells golf carts as a mode of transportation to many plants and refinery in the Texas Gulf Coast area.
Buddy tucker of Ohmstede, Chet Thompson president of AFPM and Mark Biar of Ohmstede visit at the Ohmstede booth at the Gulf Coat Industry Forum.
Visiting with Mark Biar (left) and Buddy Tucker (right) in the Ohmstede booth is Ineos’ David King.
Chad Burke with Economic Alliance, Dr. Brenda Hellyer, chancellor of San Jacinto College, Turner Industries's John Golashesky, and BIC Alliance’s Thomas Brinsko at the grand opening of the San Jacinto CPET. The networking reception was sponsored by Turner Industries.