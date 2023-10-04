BIC attends the 2023 Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament

1 of 9
Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament
AJ Gaona-MMR Group, Richard Mauch-CITGO Refining & Chemical, LP., Peter Noto-Refractory Construction Services, Callie Johnson-BIC Alliance, Eric Miller-MMR Group gather to take a photo at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament at Lantana Golf Club.
Lantana Golf Club’s Golf Pro Kaeli takes a picture with Shane Wilkinson and Jimmy Foret, Christine Fontenot Foret, Doug Sinitiere of Turner Industries, Brittany Franklin of Sky High for Kids and Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance.
Patrick Smith and Hayden Sears with Colt Services Group, Callie Johnson with BIC Alliance, Travis Norman, and Jeff Warmann with Monroe Energy raise money for the Heroes Charity Foundation in Argyle, Texas.
Corey French with CITGO Petroleum, Andy Moreland with Valero Energy Corporation, Troy Percival, and Mike Mitzner with Axens North America enjoy great weather with Callie Johnson at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance enjoys a delicious spread at the N2 Solutions tent in honor of the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Daniel Topp and Luis Rexach with Gallop Contracting Group Inc. feed golfers with Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Callie Johnson enjoys the Optelos Tent at the Heroes Charity Golf Tournament with David Tran and Clint Palermo of Optelos.
Roger George and Tammy Hye-Knudsen with KAP Project Services, LTD. pose with Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament.
Lisa Tyree with Job Industrial Service and Callie Johnson with BIC Alliance enjoy beautiful weather at the Heroes Charity Foundation Golf Tournament in Argyle, Texas.