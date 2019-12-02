BIC attends the 2019 Downstream Awards

BIC attended the 2019 Downstream Awards on November 19 at the Marriot Marquis, Houston, to celebrate success, innovation and the pioneering work that the Downstream industry has achieved.

Representatives from BROCK receive the Innovation in Downstream – Productivity / Efficiency Improvement award at the Downstream Awards 2019 in Houston, TX.

Representatives from USA Debusk and Advisian Digital, a Worley Group Company, receive the award for Innovation in Downstream – Product Development at the Downstream Awards 2019 in Houston, TX.

Representatives from Turner Industries and Shell Chemical receive the award for Project of the Year for the Geismar Tiger AO4 project during the Downstream Awards 2019 in Houston, TX.

Representatives from Tactexs, a KAP company, receive the award for Innovation in Downstream – Process / Operations / Project Optimization at the Downstream Awards 2019 in Houston, TX.

