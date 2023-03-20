BIC attends startup of the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery expansion

BIC was on-site for the startup of the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery expansion, which adds 250,000 barrels per day of capacity to one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

× 1 of 3 Expand From left to right: Jeremy Osterberger and Justin Wilkinson of BIC Alliance visit the startup of the ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery Expansion × 2 of 3 Expand Rozena Dendy, ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery Manager, conducts an on-site interview with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance for the startup of the ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery Expansion. × 3 of 3 Expand Danny Reynolds, Operations Supervisor at Exxon Beaumont Refinery Expansion, offers Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance a tour of the new Exxon Beaumont Refinery Expansion. Prev Next