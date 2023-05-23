BIC Attends Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2023

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance visits Ethan Schrader and Joan Bova of CG Thermal at the CG Thermal booth at Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2023.

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, center, meets with Steve Ferguson and Jeff Stout of ParFab at their booth at Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2023.

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, center, visits Olivia Arcemont and Tiffany Chen of BASF at Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2023.

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance meets up with Vernon Christensen and Gretchen Gay of Christy Catalytics at Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2023.

