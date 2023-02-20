1 of 10
ECC Extra Conference
Pascal Durby of Matrix, Tara Wilson of Eventsia Group, Ben Fromenthal of Great River Industries, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance kick off the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Chad Miller (pictured in back) with Optimal Field Services, Holly Craig, Molly Lebold, Jerry Lebold of BASF, and Jeremy Osterberger gather at the ECC Extra Conference 2023 Opening Reception in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Justin Rispoli of Aspen Aerogels, Cody Loucks of Great Basin Industrial, Brad Johnson of Flint Hills, and Pascal Durby of Matrix connect at the ECC Extra Conference 2023 Opening Reception in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mitch Krutilek of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Pete Dumont of AG&P, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Travis Arceneaux of JVIC, a Zachry Group Company, connect during the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron Hale of Broaddus Construction, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Erin Hale connect during the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Stevie Toups of Turner Industries Group, left, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, welcome Jim “Murph” Murphy of Afterburner, middle, to the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Murphy made a presentation on leadership and project execution at the conference.
BSAF’s Shannon Craig, left, joins the stage with Dave Kafer of Dow Chemical, right, during the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jim “Murph” Murphy of Afterburner makes a presentation on leadership and project execution at the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Danny Cavalier of Optimal Field Services, Erik Schmidt of BASF, Erica Jones of Optimal Field Services, Greg Hafer of S&B Engineers & Constructors, Chad Miller of Optimal Field Services, and Jeremy Osterberger network at the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jerry Lebold of BASF, Gen. Tim McGuire (ARMY, Ret.), Cody Nath of Refined Technologies, Inc., and Jonathan Rennie of Honeycomb Anthems participate in a labor force panel discussion during the ECC Extra Conference 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.