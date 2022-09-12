1 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, BASF representatives Cassidy Welch and Denise Joost visit with Lisa Mayo of Zachry Group and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the ECC Annual Conference.
2 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Jeremy Osterberger, left, meets with BASF representatives at the ECC Annual Conference.
3 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Duncan Wardle, speaker and former Director of Innovation at Walt Disney Corporation, discusses creativity in industrial construction and engineering during the ECC Annual Conference.
4 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
5 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Erin Hale, Annabella Bruzual of Apache Industrial Holdings, Aaron Hale of The McDonnel Group, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Bryan Smith of Shell, and Brandon Pickering of Baker Gulf Coast Industrial meet at the ECC Annual Conference lawn reception.
6 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Aaron Hale of The McDonnel Group, Alionso Huizar, Cristina Rosenthal, Xuan Le of Master Builders, Pascal Durby of Matrix Service, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network at the ECC Annual Conference lawn reception.
7 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Geopolitical strategist and speaker Peter Zeihan, center, visits with Hardy Kemp of Flint Hills Resources, left, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance during the ECC Annual Conference.
8 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Don Heimbach of LyondellBasell sits down with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, left, for an interview on innovation in capital procurement and EPC contracting improvement at the ECC Annual Conference.
9 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Amy Sager of Kiewit, Travis Hansen of Kiewit, Megan Connally of Gulf Coast Limestone, Derek Connally of Cajun Industries, Anthony Buzzeo of Air Products attend the opening reception of the ECC Annual Conference.
10 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Cade Carter of Orion Engineering, Steve Kent of Orion Engineers and Constructors, Brad McCaleb of Honeywell, Bill Groves of Orion Plant Services and Charlie Schluter of Orion Plant Services network between sessions during the ECC Annual Conference.
11 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Robert Bonner of Diamondback Works, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Spencer Middleton of Meta, Russell Carter of Bohler and Joseph Niles of S & B.
12 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Spencer Middleton of Meta sits down with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, left, for an interview on the differences between advanced technology construction and industrial construction at the ECC Annual Conference.
13 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
Stephen Hillier of Apache Industrial Holdings, left, welcomes General David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.) to the stage at the ECC Annual Conference.
14 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Justin Dahl of McKinsey & Company, Stevie Toups of Turner Industries, Tony Bazinni of Past ECC Chair and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather during the opening reception of the ECC Annual Conference.
15 of 15
BIC attends Annual 2022
From left to right, Jason Broha of Turner Industries, International Cooling Towers’ Rick Mobley and Mike Zazulak, Clay Scott of Hanson Professional Services and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance attend the Turner Industries hospitality during the ECC Annual Conference.