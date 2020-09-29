BIC attends ABC Houston Fall Clay Shoot

× 1 of 5 Expand Rise and shine. BIC Alliance’s Jeremy Osterberger grabs a BIC magazine and a cup of coffee with Gulf Coast Boiler’s Gary Methvin and Brandon Mabile with ABC. × 2 of 5 Expand Phenix Construction Technologies’ Daniel Dupuy teamed up with the BIC Alliance’s Greg Miller and Jeremy Osterberger. × 3 of 5 Expand ABGi’s John McCann and Craig La Grappe flank the BIC Alliance’s Greg Miller. × 4 of 5 Expand Gulf Coast Boiler’s Todd Kaplan visits with Diane Fanta and Parfab’s Jimmy Foret. × 5 of 5 Expand Phenix Construction Technologies’ Daniel Dupuy, left and BIC Alliance’s Jeremy Osterberger, right catch up with ABC’s Russell Hamley. Prev Next

More than 125 people participated in the 2020 ABC Houston Fall Clay Shoot at the Greater Houston Sports Club on Sept. 28.

Shotgun enthusiasts competed for trophies on a beautiful fall day. Everyone felt like a winner when a fall cold front moved in during the early portion of the competition. The 72-bird shoot included mulligans and a flurry game.

After the competition, shooters were treated to gift bags, lunch, beverages and door prizes.