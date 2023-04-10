BIC attends 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference 2023

1 of 5
4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference 2023
Matthew Gobert, President of 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference, welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to his show in Austin, TX.
2 of 5
Clint Ellis of Zeeco, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, and Madison Harrison of Zeeco catch up at the 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference.
3 of 5
Cedric Clemons and Chris Herron of A&B Labs welcome Gina James of Chevron Phillips to their booth at the 4C Conference in Austin, TX.
4 of 5
James Farrar of Solvay Specialty Polymers, Jim Egger of BrandSafway LDAR, Heather Mcarthur of BrandSafway LDAR and Douglas Jordan of Western MidStream discuss opportunities at the 4C Conference.
5 of 5
Ed Hanna, Chris Bennett, Troy Mcmahon, John Snyder, and Robert Williams of TEAM Industrial are ready to discuss their Integrated Solutions at the 4C Conference in Austin, TX.