BIC attends 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference 2023

4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference 2023

4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference 2023

Matthew Gobert, President of 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference, welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to his show in Austin, TX.

Clint Ellis of Zeeco, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, and Madison Harrison of Zeeco catch up at the 4C Marketplace and Environmental Conference.

Cedric Clemons and Chris Herron of A&B Labs welcome Gina James of Chevron Phillips to their booth at the 4C Conference in Austin, TX.

James Farrar of Solvay Specialty Polymers, Jim Egger of BrandSafway LDAR, Heather Mcarthur of BrandSafway LDAR and Douglas Jordan of Western MidStream discuss opportunities at the 4C Conference.

Ed Hanna, Chris Bennett, Troy Mcmahon, John Snyder, and Robert Williams of TEAM Industrial are ready to discuss their Integrated Solutions at the 4C Conference in Austin, TX.

