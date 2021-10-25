BIC Alliance partners with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region for the Industrial Procurement Forum

1 of 3
Pictured from left, Keynote Speaker Gary Piana and Heather Betancourth with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Anna DeVault with ExxonMobil, and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
From left to right, Anna DeVault with ExxonMobil, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Aliance, Jim Griffin with San Jancinto College and, Jeff Labosco with Lyondellbasell at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
Pictured from left, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Nikki Mason with Covestro, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Robert Bradshaw with INEOS Olefins & Polymers at the Industrial Procurement Forum co-hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance.