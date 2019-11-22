BIC Alliance gives media that matters for the holidays

×

Jocelyn Durant (left) and George Perrett (right) of the Pure Safety Group accept media that matters from BIC Alliance’s Leslie Ordonez at their facility in Pasadena. Durant was given the latest version of the book, It’s What We Do Together That Counts and Perrett received a copy of the BIC Media Solutions movie, Urban Country. Pure Safety Group is a BIC Alliance member specializing in fall protection training and products. Both Durant and Perrett said they were very gratified to receive these gifts during the holiday season.