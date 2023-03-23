AMPP Annual Conference & Expo

×

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance learns about solutions for corrosion control and protection from the PPG team at AMPP. Pictured from left to right, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, and the PPG team: Erik McLane, Gilles Masse, Callie Krone, Steven Matthews, Bruno Bruxelas, Daniel Cundiff, Herman Rodriguez, and Benny Abbott.