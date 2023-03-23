1 of 10
AMPP Annual Conference & Expo
Pictured from left to right: BIC’s Perri Prevost discusses show events with Dudick’s David Dudick and Carboline’s Michael Stelmach.
BIC’s Melissa Wolkenhauer speaks with Jetstream’s Jordan Koster about show successes.
PSS Industrial Group’s Toni Arkless learns about the BIC Crawfish Boil from BIC’s Melissa Wolkenhauer.
S&B Engineers and Constructors Michael Pardo learns about Aspen Aerogels products from Aspen Aerogel’s Tom Vanek.
BIC’s Melissa Wolkenhauer catches up with DH Tech’s Kurt Boeding.
Pictured from left to right: Kellie Donovan, Amy Gross, and Chuck Michael of Apache Industrial Services welcome Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance with their front cover issue at AMPP.
Marcus Sanchez and Heather Shugarman of BrandSafway Infrastructure Services Group discuss recruiting opportunities with Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting.
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance catches up with Rick Lujano and Adam McQuillen of Denso at AMPP in Denver, CO.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance learns about solutions for corrosion control and protection from the PPG team at AMPP. Pictured from left to right, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, and the PPG team: Erik McLane, Gilles Masse, Callie Krone, Steven Matthews, Bruno Bruxelas, Daniel Cundiff, Herman Rodriguez, and Benny Abbott.
Daniel Aiken, Soeren Rasmussen, Osama Hamza, Jonathan Osei-kuffour, and Izabela Likely of Rockwool welcome Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance to their booth at AMPP.