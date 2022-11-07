Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

×

1 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Cabot Wilkinson and Doug Sinitiere of Carboline present about modernizing fit for purpose passive fire protection solutions for PSM at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.

×

2 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Kevin Warner, Brenda Thompson, and Kenneth Thompson of Mustang Sampling are ready to talk to attendees at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.

×

3 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Todd Edwards, Cory Miller, and Joe Caldera of Sentinel Integrity Solutions are thrilled to be at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition in Lake Charles, LA.

×

4 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Brandon Kangas of SMC Industries visits with Bob Emerson of ENTACT Environmental.

×

5 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Jason Houffpauir and Scotty Gaudet of Bottom Line Equipment welcome Terry Hulet of AG&P Americas to their booth.

×

6 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Paul Crowther of Wood Plc presents about how to debottleneck LNG & gas facilities at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.

×

7 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Gregory Thibodeaux of Turner Industries talks about how Turner is a single solution service provider for post construction/start-up operations with on-going routine and turnaround services.

×

8 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Bob Emerson, Dean Pisani, and Mitch Wall of ENTACT LLC are ready to talk about their solutions at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.

×

9 of 9

Americas LNG &amp; Gas Summit &amp; Exhibition

Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition

Kenneth Thompson of Mustang Sampling talks about sampling and analysis of composition for safety, compliance and custody transfer at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.

Tags