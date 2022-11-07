1 of 9
Cabot Wilkinson and Doug Sinitiere of Carboline present about modernizing fit for purpose passive fire protection solutions for PSM at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.
Kevin Warner, Brenda Thompson, and Kenneth Thompson of Mustang Sampling are ready to talk to attendees at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.
Todd Edwards, Cory Miller, and Joe Caldera of Sentinel Integrity Solutions are thrilled to be at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition in Lake Charles, LA.
Brandon Kangas of SMC Industries visits with Bob Emerson of ENTACT Environmental.
Jason Houffpauir and Scotty Gaudet of Bottom Line Equipment welcome Terry Hulet of AG&P Americas to their booth.
Paul Crowther of Wood Plc presents about how to debottleneck LNG & gas facilities at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.
Gregory Thibodeaux of Turner Industries talks about how Turner is a single solution service provider for post construction/start-up operations with on-going routine and turnaround services.
Bob Emerson, Dean Pisani, and Mitch Wall of ENTACT LLC are ready to talk about their solutions at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.
Kenneth Thompson of Mustang Sampling talks about sampling and analysis of composition for safety, compliance and custody transfer at the Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition.