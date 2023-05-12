AMECO Open House and Crawfish Boil

Ameco Open House and Crawfish Boil

Ameco Open House and Crawfish Boil

Left to right: Jim Taylor, David Jones and Dan Rich of AMECO welcome Stephan Schram of Peri to the AMECO Open House and Crawfish Boil.

Left to right: Victor Martin of AMECO, Mario Villafana of Bayou City Industrial Contractors, Landon Foster of Bayou City Industrial Contractors, Hugo Rivera of Bayou City Industrial Contractors and Jim Taylor of AMECO, meet up at the AMECO Open House and Crawfish Boil.

Left to right: Reuben Bhuyan of Kiewit and Juliana Garcia visit Larry Kelhoffer of AMECO.

