AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day

AltairStrickland employees focus intently in an instructor-led classroom session at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.

AltairStrickland employees prepare for hands on training with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.

AltairStrickland employees use the concept of training the trainer to be able to learn and teach how to safely and effectively work with the pressure boundary bolted flange joint assembly.

AltairStrickland employees get hands-on experience with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.

AltairStrickland employees use the Hytorc-provided tooling to work with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.

AltairStrickland employees work hands on with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.

