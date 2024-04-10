1 of 6
AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day
AltairStrickland employees focus intently in an instructor-led classroom session at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.
2 of 6
AltairStrickland employees prepare for hands on training with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.
3 of 6
AltairStrickland employees use the concept of training the trainer to be able to learn and teach how to safely and effectively work with the pressure boundary bolted flange joint assembly.
4 of 6
AltairStrickland employees get hands-on experience with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.
5 of 6
AltairStrickland employees use the Hytorc-provided tooling to work with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.
6 of 6
AltairStrickland employees work hands on with the assembly fixture at the AltairStrickland ASME PCC-1 Training Day.