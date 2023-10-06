1 of 12
AFPM Summit 2023
Scott Tanley of Turner Industries, Stevie Toups of Turner Industries, Jeff Davis of Echo Group, M. Dhanormchitphong of ExxonMobil, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather at the Turner Industries’ hospitality during the AFPM Summit.
Willis Jarnigan of Koch Companies and Casey Long of Flint Hills Resources present during the AFPM Summit on connected worker advancements.
Tanner Lawrence of Diamond Green Diesel, Rich Smith of Chevron, Kamyar Keyvanido of Phillips 66, and Paul Dofton of Marathon participate as panelists on the Renewable Diesel Operations Townhall during the AFPM Summit.
Joanna McClellan of BrandSafway and Andy Woods of Chevron Phillips participated in a presentation on rope access inspection during the AFPM Summit.
Mike Reed of Delek, Bill Clark of Phillips 66, and Ido Biger of Delek make a presentation on Delek’s Eye in the Sky Drone Program during the AFPM Summit.
From left to right, Jill Kozur of STARCON, Steve Davis of Montrose Environmental, Joe Witherspoon of Frontieras North America, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, John Coyne of Montrose Environmental, and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance celebrate during a Heroes Charity Foundation Dinner.
Christian McDermott of Voovio, Travis Staszak of HF Sinclair, and Tom Kearns of Voovio connect during the AFPM Summit.
Susan Grissom of AFPM, Alen Gelder of Wood Mackenzie, Debnil Choudhary of S&P Global, and John Auers of RBN Energy participate in a panel discussion on the outlook of world refining.
Keith Thomas of ARIX, Joe Gilbreath and Kim Gilbreath of Motiva Enterprises, and Mike Arcediano of EcoRobotics speak about robotics technology and solutions at the AFPM Summit.
Clint Palermo of Optelos welcomes Andrey Ruchin of Norwest Engineering to discuss asset management during the AFPM Summit.
Chad Norris of United Rentals, Chet Thompson of AFPM, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the AFPM Summit Opening Reception in Grapevine, TX.
Whitney Flora of Mobideo Technologies, Joshua Tauber of Delek, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance discuss digitalizing the industrial workforce during the AFPM Summit.