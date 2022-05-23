ACIT Golden Triangle Crawfish Boil

×

1 of 2

PIC_001.jpg

Thorpe Specialty Services welcomes BIC Alliance to their booth at the ACIT Golden Triangle Crawfish Boil. Pictured from left, Jerry Hebert with Thorpe Specialty Services , Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance, and John Worthy with Thorpe Specialty Services.

×

2 of 2

PIC_002.jpg

Pictured from left, Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance, Stephanie Wilder with Hunter Buildings, John Fielder with G&G Enterprises Industrial Corp, and Lori Dominy with Mahaffey Blast Structures at the ACIT Golden Triangle Crawfish Boil.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)