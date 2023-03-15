ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

×

1 of 3

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

Perri Prevost and McKenzie Danburg of BIC Alliance showcase United Rentals Back Cover feature in the Mar/Apr 23 issue of BIC Magazine. Pictured from left to right: Chad Behrnes, Perri Prevost, McKenzie Danburg, Rachel Greer, and Ross Quinlan.

×

2 of 3

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

The United Site Services team sponsors the 2023 ABC Pelican Spring Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Wendy Friedrichs, Noah Martin, Alice Snyder, and Mike Mills.

×

3 of 3

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament

The Wilscot/Mobile Mini team sponsors the 2023 ABC Pelican Spring Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Andrew Chustz, Darby Tully, and Jordan Barbera.

Tags