ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament
Perri Prevost and McKenzie Danburg of BIC Alliance showcase United Rentals Back Cover feature in the Mar/Apr 23 issue of BIC Magazine. Pictured from left to right: Chad Behrnes, Perri Prevost, McKenzie Danburg, Rachel Greer, and Ross Quinlan.
ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament
The United Site Services team sponsors the 2023 ABC Pelican Spring Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Wendy Friedrichs, Noah Martin, Alice Snyder, and Mike Mills.
ABC Pelican Chapter Spring Golf Tournament
The Wilscot/Mobile Mini team sponsors the 2023 ABC Pelican Spring Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Andrew Chustz, Darby Tully, and Jordan Barbera.