ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024

×

1 of 4

ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024

ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024

Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Hayden Schaper of Enterprise Commercial Paving and Antonio Garcia of CP Chem prepare to shoot at the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.

×

2 of 4

Pic 2.jpg

Danielle Hardy of ABC Greater Houston and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome participants to the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.

×

3 of 4

Pic 3.jpg

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Chris LeBoeuf of Liberty Flare, Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance and Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors compete in the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.

×

4 of 4

Pic 4.jpg

Attendees enjoy networking after the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.

Tags