1 of 4
ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Hayden Schaper of Enterprise Commercial Paving and Antonio Garcia of CP Chem prepare to shoot at the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.
2 of 4
Danielle Hardy of ABC Greater Houston and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome participants to the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.
3 of 4
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Chris LeBoeuf of Liberty Flare, Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance and Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors compete in the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.
4 of 4
Attendees enjoy networking after the ABC Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot 2024.