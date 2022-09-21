×

51st Turbomachinery Symposium & 38th Pump Symposia

BIC Alliance stopped in to visit with Sundyne at the 51st Turbomachinery Symposium. Pictured from left to right are Rodney Vinegar, CHRO and VP EHS of Sundyne, Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, Aaron Bridges, CCO of Sundyne, Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance and Todd Keefe, Marketing and Public Relations of Sundyne.