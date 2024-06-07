1 of 8
2024 TCC-TCA Awards Banquet
Melissa and Chad Hodges of Cornerstone Electrical & Controls visit with Danny Forest of American Chemistry Council and Willie Wells of IBR at the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
2 of 8
Mark Reyes of The Chemours Company, Colleen Johnson of Civil & Environmental Consultants, Wendell Rychlik of Callan Marine and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
3 of 8
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Richard Bass of Kuraray, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Chad Hodges of Cornerstone Electric & and Melissa Hodges of Cornerstone Electrical & Controls network at the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
4 of 8
Kuraray Americas team are welcomed into the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
5 of 8
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Sam Gammage of Dow, Chris Noonan of Covestro, Ro Sharma of LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
6 of 8
Mark Bookmyer of LyondellBasell, Paul Fritsch of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, John Collins of ATR SmartProcedures and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
7 of 8
Eric Tucker of CP Chem, MaryJane Mudd of EHCMA: East Harris County Manufacturers Association, Chais Yearout of CP Chem and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.
8 of 8
Danny Forrest of American Chemistry Council with Willie Wells of IBR at the TCC TCA Awards Banquet 2024.