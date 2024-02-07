2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

×

1 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Carton Stine of Buckeye Partners and Matthew Morey of ATEC Steel visit at American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

2 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Roberto Valdez, Michael Larkin Jr. and Brady Guillory of Bilfinger welcome Sergio Balderas of Western Midstream to the booth at the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

3 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

From left to right, Sean Stanford, Favian Segoviano, Doug Sinitiere of Turner Specialty Services and Turner Industries, Joaquin Navarro Sr. of OXY and Michael Stirrat of Turner Industries during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

4 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Ryan Theil and Justin Bradley of TEAM, Inc. and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome attendees to the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

5 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Jake Salazar of ARIX Technologies catches up with Ryan Mackenzie of TEAM, Inc. at the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

6 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Rob Frater, Anna Rockhold, Clyde Diaville, Todd Jeanne of Engineering & Inspection Services and Whitney Flora of Mobideo visit during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

7 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Lucas Akins, Logan Reed of Conco Services, Jeff Ferguson of Motiva and Ernest Celestie-Giordano of Conco Services gather at the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

8 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Adam Wallace of Indorama, Derek Coleman of Turnaround Consulting Services and Joshua LeGros of Indorama visit during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

9 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Rohann Botha of Mistras Group welcomes Jordan Patterson of Valero to the Mistras Group booth during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

10 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Jalinya Polite of API and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome attendees to the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

11 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Thomas Carriger of USA DeBusk, Christopher Boudoin of BIC Alliance, Tom Gray of USA DeBusk welcome attendees to the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

12 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

PK Technology team visits with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

13 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

David Bajula of PROtect visit with Nathan Knight, Michael Hoerner, and Thomas Garza of Knighthawk Engineering at the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

14 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Earl J. Crochet of Crochet Midstream Consulting, Drew Magda, Ryan Beck of PBF Energy and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

×

15 of 15

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection &amp; Mechanical Integrity Summit

2024 American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit

Taylor Calhoun of Acuren, Christopher Boudoin of BIC Alliance and Luke Light of Acuren, visit during the American Petroleum Institute Inspection & Mechanical Integrity Summit (API).

Tags