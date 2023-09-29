2023 Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Symposia

2023 Turbomachinery Symposium &amp; Pump Symposia

Amanda Amos of BIC visits with the Ludeca team at their booth at the 2023 Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Symposia. Pictured from Left to Right: Alex Nino of Ludeca, Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, Frank Seidenthal of Ludeca, and Richard Armstrong of Ludeca.

Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance catches up with Dillon Jackson and Matt Johnson walking the show at the Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Sympoisa in Houston, TX.

Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance stops by to visit Gufran Noor of Wood and Devin Lavoie of Wood at their booth at the 2023 Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Symposia.

Dale Bagget, Albert Morales of Total Industrial Services Specialties and Juan Estrada of Partners Specialties Inc. welcome guests to their booth at the 2023 Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Symposia in Houston, TX.

BIC Alliance stops in to catch up with the Sundyne team at the Turbomachinery Symposium & Pump Sympoisa. Pictured from left to right: Amanda Amos of BIC, Keith Hamilton of Sundyne, Callie Johnson of BIC, and Javier Mannucci Rincon of Sundyne.

Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance visits with Sam Aletan about the show.

Sara Bonvillian with BIC Recruiting visits with Matthew Watson of HFW Industries.

