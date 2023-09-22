2023 IBR Environmental Resource Committee Happy Hour

2023 IBR Environmental Resource Committee Happy Hour

2023 IBR Environmental Resource Committee Happy Hour

Laura Burnett with Mitsubishi Chemical welcomes attendees to the first Industrial Business Roundtable Environmental Resource Committee meeting.

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Rebecca Rhoden of Kuraray, WIllie Wells of IBR, Laura Burnett of Mitsubishi Chemical and Liliana Sarpong of OxyChem attend the first Industrial Business Roundtable Environmental Resource Committee meeting.

Stacy Lowe of Space City Services attends the first Industrial Business Roundtable Environmental Resource Committee meeting with CIMA Services.

