BIC Magazine attends the 2019 Brock Charity Golf Tournament

The Brock Group held its 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Friendswood benefiting combat veterans suffering from PTSD.
Amber Barnwell, left, and Meagan Shipley of Brock, register guests at the charity golf tournament.
BIC Alliance member APE Companies welcome golfers to its tent at the 2019 Brock Charity Golf Tournament.
BIC Alliance member PSS Industrial Group prepares food and drinks for golfers at the 2019 Brock Charity Golf Tournament.
Dwayne DeHaven, senior vice president of operations at Brock, right, welcomes Ray Bratcher of CP Chem, center, and John Solice of KBR, left, to the golf tournament.