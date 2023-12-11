BIC attends 16th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show

×

USA DeBusk team welcomes Valero to their booth at the 16th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show (NISTM). Pictured from Left to Right: Jordan Vanderburg of USA DeBusk, Courtney Suchma of USA DeBusk, Todd Singleton of Valero Marketing, & Supply Chain, David Broussard of Valero Pipeline & Terminals, Amanda Vega of USA DeBusk, Chris Cesario of USA DeBusk, and Steve Barnett of USA DeBusk.