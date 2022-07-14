16th Annual Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast

×

1 of 7

IMG_3135.JPG

From left to right, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Kent Danforth of S&B Engineers and Constructors, Javiel “JJ” Barrera of Wood, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries, Charles McManemin of Fluor Corporation and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance participate in a panel discussion at the 2022 Industral Procurement Forum co-hosted by BIC Alliance and the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

×

2 of 7

image001.jpg

Chad Burke of Economic Alliance and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance welcome Brett Lott of Chevron Pasadena Refinery to their Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.

×

3 of 7

image002.jpg

Mark Mallet speaks at the 2022 Industral Procurement Forum  co-hosted by BIC Alliance and the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

×

4 of 7

IMG_5061.jpg

Sarah Bradley from KCI and Crystal Hernandez from BACODA chatting at the 16th Annual Industrial Procurement Forum.

×

5 of 7

IMG_5064.jpg

Jessica Branch and Nellie Baktashi from Houston Methodist chatting at the 16th Annual Industrial Procurement Forum.

×

6 of 7

image019.jpg

Brian Hodges Of Tarsco, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries and Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting catch up at the Industrial Procurement Breakfast at San Jacinto College.

×

7 of 7

IMG_5084.jpg

From left to right, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries, Charles McManemin of Fluor Corporation, Javiel “JJ” Barrera of Wood, and Kent Danforth of S&B Engineers and Constructors participate in a panel discussion at the 2022 Industral Procurement Forum co-hosted by BIC Alliance and the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)