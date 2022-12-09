1 of 10
15th Annual National Above Ground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show
ATEC Steel’s Jeff Heck’s discusses their services with BIC’s Amanda Amos.
Denso’s Bob Pate and Rick Lujano flank BIC’s Amanda Amos while talking about the upcoming holiday season.
Enerquip, Ron Herman welcomes Tom Derrah of BIC to their booth.
HUVRData’s Heath Bishop, John Evans, Preston Canada and Quinn Holub catch up with Perri Prevost of BIC at their booth.
PBI International, from left to right, Tom Derrah of BIC, Tim Bobo and Mike Hoecker of PBI international and Toni Rosario of BIC visit during the NISTM Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, TX.
PK Technologies Monique Heard, Cameron Ellerbeck, Shannon Leininger and Blake Young welcome BIC’s Jeremy Osterberger to their booth.
Vecta Holdings Kimberly Meyers, Trent Souza, Lisa Gauthier and Derek Myers discuss their show successes with BIC’s Amanda Amos.
Jim DeMartini of National Institute for Storage Tank Management (NISTM) and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome guests to NISTM’s 15th Annual Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, Texas.
Steve Laws of Intercontinental Terminals Co. and Cheryl Gilbert of National Foam visit during NISTM’s 15th Annual Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, Texas.
Rick Clifton of ATEC Steel, LLC and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during NISTM’s 15th Annual Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, Texas.