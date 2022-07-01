Ardent Services, LLC was formed in 2002 to provide professional electrical and instrumentation services.

Ardent Services is a leading provider of high quality, power, control and process automation services performed safely on time and on budget, as well as a premier provider of specialty electrical and instrumentation (E&I) services for process industries throughout the country.

Ardent's team is a group of highly tenured managers, field supervisors and craftsmen who share the philosophy that power distribution, process control and safety control systems should be installed and maintained by experienced E&I specialty contractors.

All of our projects are managed using sophisticated scheduling and productivity tools developed by us through years of experience. We have completed a myriad of complex projects in a variety of industries, and we are dedicated to completing your work on time, on budget and with a firm resolve for safety of personnel, equipment and the environment.

