Front Cover: Apache Industrial: Expanding ahead: One team. One future.

Consistent performance, investment in its highly skilled craft professionals, and forward-thinking solutions enable

Apache Industrial to maintain its reputation as a key partner throughout North America. Apache Industrial has had impressive growth and expansion in the industry over the last decade — staying committed to safety, delivering value to its customers, industry innovation, and, most importantly, delivering operational excellence.

Since its inception, Apache’s dedication to consistently enhancing its team of industry professionals, expanding its capabilities, growing its geographical presence, and continuously evolving its approach to providing solutions with the utmost focus on safety have all contributed to the company’s growth.

Apache Industrial: Expanding ahead: One team. One future. Apache Industrial invests significant resources in craft training through contributions to programs such as Brazosport ISD CTE, providing engaging curriculum and services to students wishing to enter the workforce and its business line.

Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache Industrial said, “Core to the evolving safety culture is a commitment to our skilled craft professionals and our clients that we have an absolute commitment to safely executing our work. Apache pursues operational excellence and provides safe, innovative solutions to each project we undertake while demonstrating operational excellence as we pursue leading-edge performance and technical capabilities in the industry.”

He added, “At Apache, our goal remains the same: to be safety leaders in the industry and operate with excellence. As we step into the future of Apache, our organization remains focused on what is ahead for both our company and the future of the industry.”

Everyone is a safety leader

Safety has always been, and will always be, core to how Apache Industrial operates. “We believe that visibility in the field, hands-on leadership engagement, and consistent customer interaction are key to our success.

We have set the standard and have the core belief that leadership visibility is one of the driving factors in creating a strong culture that people want to be part of,” said Tysen Lutz, executive VP of HSES.

Apache is proud to have a strong presence from its leadership team at each site to reinforce its mission and to drive its safety culture.

Employees are encouraged to “make it personal” regarding safe work practices and participate in creating a personal safety plan. The personal safety plan serves as a constant reminder that safety is personal and that each of us is motivated in different ways. It is intended to encourage employees to look out for their team. It also serves as a reminder that safety matters to customers, to co-workers and, most of all, to the families who rely on Apache employees to come home safely each day.

Investing in the most skilled workforce

“Because of the lengths we go to select, hire and train each employee, we have extraordinarily high expectations and the belief that our skilled craft professionals will be the safest on any jobsite. It is why we fully empower our team members to make decisions to ensure their own safety and that of everyone around them,” said Samantha Coker, chief human resources officer. The numbers speak for themselves, she said. Apache Industrial hired more than 14,000 skilled craft professionals last year alone and executed over 13 million work hours across North America, including Canada.

Apache is doing much more than hiring and onboarding skilled craft professionals; it is creating long-lasting opportunities for employees to grow within the organization and industry. Apache administers comprehensive safety and skills training at the facility on a regularly scheduled basis. The company continues to collaborate with several technical organizations at its North Lake Houston facility, including NCCER and NACE. The 345,000 square foot indoor, climate-controlled facility is one of the largest in the U.S., operating year-round, and is situated on 125 acres. In addition to industry-recognized certifications, extended learning and skill refinement, the training center provides the link for employees to become infused into the company culture with ongoing immersion in operational excellence and executing work safely.

Apache Industrial: Expanding ahead: One team. One future. Aerial photo of Apache’s North Lake Houston climate-controlled operations and training facility

In addition to classroom-style learning, written evaluations and training, Apache can perform pre-job field performance assessments at the facility for all crafts, including scaffolding and insulation. This means Apache employees have the technical skills, safety background and practice they need before they ever step onto a jobsite.

Brazosport ISD launched the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Major Giving Campaign, to build and sustain Career Technology Center programs and to build the future workforce of tomorrow. Apache was the first investor for the 2023 school year with an investment of $100,000.

“Apache believes in investing in the communities in which we work and live. Investing in the next generation of skilled labor leaders who will build, transform and bring innovation to our industry is a key vices, dramatically increased its capabilities, expanded its geographical presence and continuously evolved its approach to safety.

Everyone at Apache, across this footprint, strives for operational excellence and the goal of zero incidents. From safety to operations, the goal and mission are to strive for zero accidents while delivering value to its customers.

“Apache’s goal is always customer satisfaction. Our mission is to be a reliable partner for our customers driving safety, quality and efficiency on every single project. This is something that will always be true for the entire Apache organization,” said Apache’s Executive VP of Business Development James Fiscus.

Expanding into the future

Apache is committed to continuous advancement of its people and is disciplined in its approach to creating systems and

plans to ensure purposeful growth. Apache has an extensive portfolio of clients and projects across North America. The company remains the industry’s leader in providing an integrated delivery of services to its clients, while helping to sustain the future of the industry. The company continues to be a quality provider of services to its customers and is driven by a focus on operational excellence.

The heartbeat of its operations

Apache has the belief that to focus and stay directly engaged impacts employees’ ability to work safely, particularly in recent years where resilience and over-all mental health have been challenged in unprecedented ways. Apache has invested in its human capital, through innovative approaches to the hiring and training experience of its skilled craft professionals. The company continues to invest in its people through extensive training for the human element of the organization, both on and off the jobsite. Most notably, Apache recently announced its partnership with headversity, an upskilling platform designed to help the workforce get ahead of adversity.

“headversity is a mental-health training technology that’s built for employers and has helped more than one million employees worldwide upskill resilience, behavioral health and psychological safety,” said Zeke Smith, director of leadership and workforce development. “It is a skill- based approach to training that is helping organizations revamp their mental-health strategy by focusing on prevention, curbing costly outcomes around safety and performance and bringing mental health to the center of the work culture.”

headversity has partnered with companies across North America and is the official resilience partner of both the Denver Broncos and Detroit Pistons.

In its more than 30 years in meeting the needs of companies in petrochemical, industrial and energy sectors, Apache Industrial's mission is staying committed to safety, delivering value to its customers, industry innovation and, most importantly, reimagining the future of the industry. Apache will continue to define itself, drive performance and ensure the highest degree of safety, while recruiting, training and immersing its employees to become the future of the industry. Apache’s commitment — delivering operational excellence.

For more information, visit apacheip.com or call (346) 241-5459.