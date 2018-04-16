Rent, Replace, Repair – Maximizing Water Treatment System ROI

Most industries utilize water for various plant production processes. As many plants have expanded amidst stricter water discharge regulations, water treatment equipment, for both process and wastewater applications, has become larger and more complex. Some organizations attempt to modify or extend the life of older equipment to continue to meet these demands; others may purchase new, more advanced systems.

The decision to purchase new, repair, or rent temporary equipment can be difficult, as there are many factors that must be considered before committing to a path forward. Capex and Opex impacts are the overriding considerations. Feeding these financial impacts are concerns such as regulatory compliance, production efficiency, maintenance demands, workforce availability, and more.

When repairing or upgrading existing equipment, finding the correct replacement parts can often be a challenge, especially with older systems. Partnering with an established aftermarket parts supplier can help extend the life of older equipment by ensuring the correct parts are utilized, and can also save time for maintenance and procurement teams by simplifying the search for parts.

In this webinar, we will discuss the various factors which should be considered when determining whether to repair existing water treatment equipment, replace old equipment with new, or rent temporary water treatment equipment. The selection process for replacement components will also be discussed.

Speakers:

Erik Lundgren, Senior Manager, Evoqua Water Technologies

Erik Lundgren has more than 15 years in helping industrial plants and facilities choose and design water treatment systems. As a senior manager at Evoqua Water Technologies, he oversees a team dedicated to developing and implementing customized solutions for industrial facilities. Erik has bachelors degrees in both chemistry and environmental science from the University of Kansas.

Mark Armenta, Senior Product Manager - Aftermarket, Evoqua Water Technologies

Mark Armenta has worked with Evoqua since 1998, when he joined its legacy company, US Filter. With a background in industrial sales and global business development, Mark has experience helping customers make complex water treatment decisions. Currently, he supports Evoqua’s Aftermarket Sales Team, providing product expertise on parts for customers in industrial plants and facilities across North America. Mark is a graduate of Purdue University.

Sponsored by Evoqua Water Technologies | Brought to you by BIC Magazine