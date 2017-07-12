RAL (Remote Area Lighting) for hazardous locations

From confined spaces to tight manholes, safely illuminating work sites is a top priority for protecting workers. Watch this one-minute video on a remote lighting solution that supports full work shifts and delivers safe situational awareness.

The Pelican 9455 RALS is the world’s first Class I Division 1, ATEX Zone 0 and IECEx ia safety-certified remote area light. Features: 125° beam angle, up to 1,600 lumens, 10 hours of run time, only 16 pounds and completely collapsible, easy carry and quick set up, NiMH rechargeable battery, High / Low lighting modes.