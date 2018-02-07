Chart commissions Shell LNG fueling station in the Netherlands

Chart continues to develop natural gas vehicle fueling infrastructure in the Netherlands with the opening of a Shell LNG truck refueling station in Waddinxveen, close to the port city of Rotterdam. Since Chart engineers completed commissioning, the site has averaged 10 vehicles per day dispensing approximately 1,500 kilograms of LNG.

The Waddinxveen station operates 24/7, incorporates fueling of conventional fuels and LNG in the same area, and is open to both the general public and Shell's fleet customers. As you'd expect, the LNG section includes all of Chart's latest technical features for optimum safety, reliability and convenience with zero emissions to atmosphere.

