Siemens celebrates commissioning of industrial power plant in Tennessee

Siemens celebrated the commissioning of Tate & Lyle’s cogeneration plant at its facility in Loudon, Tennessee. Siemens delivered two SGT-700 gas turbines and two SGen-100A generators for the natural gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) system, with a maintenance plan to ensure safe and reliable operations for the long term. Tate & Lyle’s Loudon plant manufactures a range of corn-based specialty and bulk food and industrial ingredients. By upgrading to these high efficiency gas turbines, the plant will reduce their operating costs while achieving higher energy output and greater fuel efficiency.

Combined heat and power (CHP) generation significantly reduces fuel consumption by making use of the heat normally emitted as waste. This means that the same electrical and thermal outputs can be achieved at much lower costs, while emissions are minimized.

“Siemens is proud to be the technology partner for Tate & Lyle, providing a highly efficient combined heat and power solution for the company’s Loudon manufacturing facility,” said John Gibson, Head of Sales North America, Siemens Power & Gas. “The trend toward distributed energy systems gives our customers an opportunity to implement innovative solutions to address their power generation needs. By generating electricity on-site and recovering heat that would typically be wasted, Tate & Lyle not only increases energy efficiency, but also substantially reduces energy costs and carbon emissions.”

“This was a complex and lengthy project”, said Gerry Schlueter, Plant Manager at Tate & Lyle’s facility in Loudon. “The strong partnership and technical expertise shown by Siemens played a key role in ensuring the project was completed on time and will deliver the planned benefits.”

With a broad power generation portfolio, Siemens works to meet the needs of energy users and producers of all kinds – including solutions for individual communities, industrial plants, data centers and hospitals. These systems enhance reliability and security while helping to reduce costs and emissions.