Sulfuric acid regeneration company expands In Louisiana

Eco Services recently completed another expansion and modernization project at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, facility, resulting in a 10-percent gain in sulfuric acid regeneration capacity at one of its Baton Rouge plants. Eco Services will also complete additional Baton Rouge expansion and modernization projects in 2018 and 2019. At their conclusion, these expansion and modernization projects will total a $24 million investment and yield a total sulfuric acid regeneration capacity addition of 30-35 percent since the commencement of the projects in early 2016. Installation of the expansion projects in 2018 and 2019 is not expected to impact production outside scheduled maintenance turnarounds.

Waste treatment services

For manufacturers seeking a reliable chemical waste treatment resource conveniently located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the answer is Eco Services. Eco Services' facilities are engineered to support demanding, high-volume requirements, including accommodations for rail car deliveries of waste streams and storage facilities for approximately 350,000 gallons of aqueous waste and over 350,000 gallons of organic waste. Its network of facilities ensures Eco Services' customers the reliability and flexibility required in a hazardous waste management program.

Knowledge, innovation in chemical waste destruction

Eco Services specializes in the thermal treatment of chemical waste streams. Eco Services' unique process has emerged as a leading demonstrated technology for handling organic waste streams. Building on its pioneering developments and world leadership in sulfuric acid regeneration (regen), Eco Services has demonstrated techniques of co-processing a wide range of hazardous wastes in its regeneration facilities. Regen high-temperature furnaces (greater than 1,000 C) provide excellent chemical destruction in a highly controlled, carefully monitored environment.

Eco Services was the first company to have a sulfuric acid plant receive RCRA Part B authorization for hazardous waste handling in 1987. With three permitted units in operation in the U.S., Eco Services remains the exclusive provider of this unique co-processing approach to hazardous waste disposal.

For petroleum, petrochemical or chemical manufacturers seeking a reliable, high-volume means of disposing waste streams, co-processing at a sulfuric acid regen facility offers extraordinary advantages. Every Eco Services facility is audited by regulatory authorities on a regular basis and fully complies with all environmental, health and safety standards required by governmental agencies. Eco Services' destruction and removal efficiencies (DREs) are higher than the federal requirement of 99.99 percent. Eco Services applied for and received RCRA Part B permits to demonstrate its long-term commitment to superior-quality waste management programs. Further, because these facilities are co-processing deliverable sulfur products, Eco Services monitors the facilities continuously throughout the process. This monitoring provides the greatest assurance possible your waste streams have been thoroughly destroyed.

Safety second-to-none

Peace of mind in waste management is not the result of the treatment process alone. Since the waste generator is responsible for the waste until it is properly disposed of, it is important you select a waste treatment provider that can supply you with optimal safety, security, efficiency and versatility throughout the transportation and destruction process. That Gulf Coast partner is Eco Services.

× Expand Eco Services Sulfuric Regeneration facility in Baton Rouge Louisiana

Eco Services Operations Corp. is undergoing expansion and modernization projects at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, facility that will total a $24 million investment and yield a total sulfuric acid regeneration capacity addition of 30-35 percent.

For more information, visit www.eco-services.com or call (800) 790-6617.

View in Digital Edition