Employee screening has evolved significantly over the years. What started with the Department of Transportation almost 30 years ago has changed with the times. Drugs, and the behaviors of those who abuse them, have changed. The world environment has also changed, creating different types of safety concerns for the workplace.

To keep up, the employee screening industry continues to change, too. New and improved testing methodologies, expanded testing panels, and revisions to federal rules and requirements all play a major role in how the industry reacts to the forces that affect the employee screening process and, consequently, how employers should, too. It's vitally important for employers to stay on top of what's new and where they need to adjust in order to stay on top of their game. Gone are the days of a "one-sizefits- all" approach to screening policies and procedures.

With all the change comes confusion, and with confusion comes risk. A vast majority of employers are either confused, unaware or both. There are more issues, options, variables and benefits involved in the process than many employers know. As a third-party administrator, it is incumbent upon DISA Global Solutions to bring clarity to the process and insight to employers, especially those in safety-sensitive environments.

The employee screening landscape is anything but static, so your policy and overall approach to screening should also not remain static. DISA strongly recommends, regardless of your industry, that you review your current policy to see if it's in your company's interest to make changes. Doing so can make your program more efficient, easier to manage and more cost-effective. More importantly, keeping your policy in step with the evolution of employee screening will lower your risk and make your worksites and employees safer.

Evolution of employee screening

To get a clear understanding of where employee screening is now, it's important to understand how it has evolved and what that means today. The following chronology provides the history of employee screening. It also details each step, including what changed, or is changing, and how. It includes relevant details, like the types of drugs being tested for, what's new in testing methods and trends, and statistics from DISA's testing data. After reviewing, employers will have a clearer path to a more effective and compliant screening program.

1989 -- The Department of Transportation (DOT)

1992 -- Contractor compliance

2003 -- Combined DOT and non- DOT urinalysis testing

2006 -- Background screening

2007 -- Chemical facility anti-terrorism standards (CFATS)

2008 -- Five-panel hair testing

2010 -- Expanded 10-panel urinalysis testing

2012 -- Synthetics testing

2015 -- 11-panel oral fluid testing

Not staying in step with the changes in employee screening can be costly for employers, especially those with safety-sensitive workplaces. As employee screening evolves, it's important to adjust your approach and your policy for contractors and employees accordingly so that you're able to make informed staffing decisions.

As employee screening evolves, it's important to adjust your approach and your policy for contractors and employees.

DISA Global Solutions' services maintain reputable results as it consistently improves standards and guidelines to stay up-to-date with the most recent changes within the industry. Its custom packages allow each client to sufficiently fulfill all safety, background and drug screening requirements that are industry-specific. DISA is routinely looking for new ways to improve and update screening services, providing clients with the most reliable resources to help find the best employee for the job.

For more information, visit www.Disa.com or call (281) 673-2530.

View in Digital Edition