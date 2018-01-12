A conversation with Jared Williams of Hemco Industries

Hemco Industries Director of Marketing Jared Williams’ expertise is in graphic design, but he decided early on he wanted to broaden his marketing skills. Now he performs every aspect of marketing for Hemco, including lead generation, content and web development, search engine optimization and digital marketing. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Williams to learn more about his journey with Hemco and how the company is tackling new markets.

Q: What led to your position at Hemco?

A: In 2013, I was performing contract work when my wife and I found out we were having our first child. We just moved from Austin back to Houston, and my wife wasn’t working. With the uncertainty of contract work, I wanted to find something permanent that also provided medical benefits for my family. I applied to Hemco in January 2014 and around March received a call one evening while picking up a pizza. It was Rich Bevis, who was the owner of Hemco at the time. He asked if I’d come in for an interview. I said “yes,” and he hung up without even telling me what day. It was comical, but I obviously figured it out and was hired shortly thereafter. Hemco has provided me exactly what I was looking for: a chance to showcase my experience and abilities and an opportunity for growth with a small company that has enormous potential.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: The most important part of my position is communication with both new leads and current clients. I am responsible for communicating to the public what we do and who we are. We’re a small company, but we still manage to speak to people all over the U.S. I am responsible for providing an extremely proactive marketing approach that generates interest and informs.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets?

A: Yes. When the oil and gas industry fell in recent years, we quickly realized we must take aim at new markets. We wanted to make sure we were not so reliant on one or two industries. We began reaching out to food and beverage and pulp and paper, and we continued expanding in areas like specialty chemicals such as propane. We have also added products such as a full line of MGM Flow Valves, and we manufacture new products like safety gates. These are both items that went beyond our typical niche market but didn’t stray far from our core focus.

Q: What’s the most important thing a person should know before taking a career path similar to yours?

A: Marketing is a huge area of interest for many, many people. I am approached all the time about what steps to take in order to have a successful career in marketing. Well, one must first decide what area of focus he or she would like to indulge in under the marketing umbrella (graphic design, web development, social media marketing, email marketing, etc.).

While my first few jobs focused on graphic design, I quickly realized there was tremendous value in understanding several other key roles within marketing. I always tell anyone interested to find one to two areas of marketing that you absolutely love and focus on those areas first. Then, make sure you’re an expert in those areas, and once you’re in the door, continue educating yourself on the endless possibilities marketing provides. Never stop learning, and find someone who will give you the opportunity to excel.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you people might not know?

A: I enjoy writing and recording vocals for heavy rock mixed with hip-hop music. Many people don’t believe this when they first meet me.

For more information, visit www.hemcoind.com or call (713) 681-2426.