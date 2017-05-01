The Brock Group: Providing solutions

Over the course of 70 years, Brock has become a leading provider of specialty craft services to some of the largest refineries and facilities in the industry. The company’s dedication and ongoing commitment to customers, employees and stakeholders have positioned Brock as an industry-leading provider of specialty craft services spanning scaffolding, painting, insulation, shoring, lead and asbestos abatement, fireproofing, facilities maintenance and fabrication.

At Brock, providing solutions means first understanding customer needs and then tailoring services to safely and consistently deliver value. Brock also focuses on understanding each company’s business needs and drivers to align execution plans and metrics for mutual success. Brock team members listen to customers to understand their operating environments, business models, internal metrics and targets, and project drivers.

Listening and understanding customer needs allows Brock to tailor proven processes to the specifics of each engagement and seamlessly integrate with the customer’s operational needs. By focusing on the customer and each project’s success metrics, the company’s approach cultivates strong working relationships capable of attaining greater mutual success.

To consistently achieve project execution excellence, the entire Brock organization shares a common culture of safety and continuous improvement. Under the banners of Bsafe and Bbest, each team member builds on a foundation of respect and caring with a drive to be “Better Every Day.”

Bsafe culture

At Brock, safety is a fundamental and immovable principle each member of the organization is responsible to uphold. Every employee is a safety leader and has the duty to report behaviors and events that create potential safety risks. Team members are committed to keeping each site safe for Brock, its customers and other contractors by stopping work if potentially hazardous conditions exist. Key to this effort is the company’s Bsafe culture, a personal embodiment of an overall commitment to safety excellence.

Bsafe means Brock will continue to engage in safety activities that set the standard for the industry. Through this approach, Brock will also maintain strong safety results that promote achievement of customers’ project and business goals. Safety cultures consist of shared beliefs, practices and attitudes that exist across an establishment. The Bsafe culture is a culmination of all Brock does to ensure zero harm in every work environment. Measures of success include promoting an atmosphere to create beliefs and attitudes that shape behaviors, focusing on a positive impact, and fostering a culture of respect and caring.

“One of our main safety goals at Brock is advocating and emphasizing our Bsafe culture of respect and caring in order to prevent any present or potential hazards,” said Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment William Gonzales. “It is important that every team member take safety to heart and makes it personal in the workplace and at home.”

The Bsafe culture brings together all levels of the organization to work on common goals that everyone within the company holds in high value and that strengthen the organizational culture. Brock’s Bsafe culture is backed by the company’s commitment to an incidentand injury-free environment, and developing a long-term and sustainable culture begins with making safety personal. This commitment involves taking personal responsibility for site safety, always intervening, taking pride in quality work and achieving operational excellence. These guiding principles serve to support every decision made in the company at all levels. They are an expectation of performance and inherent to what Brock does.

Brock’s safety focus spans all activities, with particular emphasis on three aspects:

Interdependence. Bsafe is the foundation of Brock’s safety culture, beginning with each person’s awareness, vigilance, and acceptance of responsibility for themselves and those around them.

Commitment. Focus on safety excellence across all sites and activities, with a goal that “no one gets hurt.”

Training. Developing a safety mindset requires developing awareness and consistency across the workforce so everyone knows what’s expected of them and what they should expect from others.

By focusing on these aspects, Brock employees are committed to strong safety performance that meets and exceeds customer expectations.

Bbest culture

As part of Brock’s ongoing commitment to all customers, employees, and stakeholders within the organization, Brock emphasizes a companywide culture of continuous improvement.

Bbest is Brock’s culture of seeking the best possible ways to perform its work. Bbest brings together planning and accountability to ensure best practices go beyond sharing to become the company’s standard work across the organization.

Brock’s focus on being “Better Every Day” is based on the company’s shared values of respect and caring.

Bbest has five key elements:

Leading safety performance in the industry.

Building a strong team from many individuals.

Delivering the same performance excellence to all customers.

Creating a solid future for everyone who works at Brock.

Profitably growing revenue for all stakeholders.

For customers, Bbest delivers multiple benefits, particularly when combined with Brock’s strong safety culture through Bsafe, and an approach built on alignment with each customer’s goals and metrics.

Bbest for customers means:

Consistency in service delivery across projects and facilities.

Continuous improvement in project and maintenance safety, engagement and performance.

Better services and solutions platforms based on customer feedback and market needs.

Stronger alignment on customer goals and success metrics.

Proactive and responsive support functions for timely resolution of issues.

Bbest is an ever-rising target in the constant pursuit of the next level of excellence in safe and flawless service delivery, consistent execution to standards, and employee engagement and development, ultimately earning Brock the right to grow with its customers.

Bbest allows team members to combine the very best ideas, practices and processes from Brock’s abundant talent into expectations for how the company operates. Brock’s leadership has also made a commitment that these practices and ideas will be evaluated, prioritized and implemented based on value to customers, employees and stakeholders.

Across Brock’s regions and business units, employees are committed to striving for excellence in how team members execute work, behave and support each other, both internally and externally.

Bbest and Bsafe together

Bsafe is Brock’s approach to making safety personal. As an extension of the company’s culture of respect and caring, Bbest is the embodiment of a relentless pursuit of and overall commitment to operational excellence. Brock’s pledge to establishing a Bsafe culture is backed by a commitment to an incident- and an injury-free environment. Developing a long-term, sustainable culture begins with making safety personal, and Brock’s culture is built on interdependency, with each employee fully engaged to work safely and be motivated “so no one gets hurt!”

The Brock standard of caring and respect defines who Brock is and how team members operate to achieve excellence in every aspect of business. Bsafe begins with personal responsibility for each person’s own safekeeping and extends to include fellow employees, customers, families, and communities. Brock focuses on safety excellence across all sites and activities with a zero-harm goal. Each employee is asked to “PAUSE” and assess last-minute risks to mitigate any present or potential hazards. Developing awareness and consistency across sites and throughout the company’s workforce reinforces the importance of both Bsafe and Bbest.

The Brock Bbest business objectives and the values and attitudes of the Brock Bsafe culture work in conjunction to achieve the desired results of being “Better Every Day.” Brock employees know that following a single path does not lead to being “Better Every Day.” These results are only achieved by harmonizing operational and safety excellence principles.

Research by OSHA demonstrates that companies with excellent safety records typically have a culture in which everyone feels accountable and that successful organizations have integrated safety into their work processes so safety isn’t something additional, but is how the job is done.

“First-pass quality” and “Zero-harm worksites” represent two aspects of successful execution that may appear oppositional on the surface, but are, in fact, key elements of a cohesive approach to meeting project goals.

Brock’s culture combines:

Best-in-class quality service.

Zero-harm worksites.

Strategic partnerships.

Respect and caring.

Continued growth.

Making safety personal.

Delivering value to customers in the safest, most effective manner is Brock’s top priority. New tools, technologies, and techniques can bring positive change to safety and efficiency, but so can observations by craft team members working on-site. Their hands-on expertise can sometimes result in a simple idea or small change that leads to significant results.

At Brock, safety and production work together to promote an integrated view of the company’s Bbest and Bsafe culture. By working together, team members across the company are able to become “Better Every Day” using these proven successful business qualities as a foundation.

Bsafe and Bbest for customers

For the past 70 years, Brock has successfully provided customers with the tools and resources needed to achieve operational and safety excellence. The company’s mission is to provide project solutions by first understanding customers’ needs and then safely and consistently delivering value. Brock accomplishes this by hiring and developing top talent, implementing new execution concepts and methods, and executing with standardized processes and tools.

Brock strives to understand each customer’s business needs by delivering solutions that respond directly to customer needs and success metrics. The company’s proven tools and processes allow Brock to meet and exceed expectations. Brock also focuses on completing each task safely and successfully the first time, with no rework necessary. By developing repeatable processes and training all team members to a common standard, Brock delivers reliability to its customers and stakeholders.

Brock’s Bsafe culture is shared by each employee, representing a personal responsibility for everyone associated with the company, including owner representatives and other contractors. The many safety nominations and awards Brock has received are an indication the organization is on the right path to operational and service excellence. These nominations and awards symbolize Brock’s commitment to an incident- and injury-free work environment striving for a zero-harm culture.

Brock’s Bbest culture is an extension of the company’s culture of respect and caring and embodies the relentless pursuit and commitment to providing strong solutions that are of value to customers. Brock’s main focus is being the best in the field through an unrelenting commitment to excellence and improvement. This allows Brock to combine the very best ideas, practices and processes from its abundant talent into an expectation of how the organization operates. Bbest drives constant improvement and a focus on delivering value consistently for customers.

Combining Brock’s Bsafe and Bbest cultures provides the company with a strong foundation from which to serve customers while continuing to lead the industry with innovative, valuable solutions. Together, Bsafe and Bbest allow team members to fulfill Brock’s commitment to becoming “Better Every Day.”

