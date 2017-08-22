Wood Group awarded 5-year maintenance service contract for Phillips 66 refinery

Wood Group has been awarded a 5-yr, multimillion dollar contract by Phillips 66 to provide supplemental maintenance services and support for small capital construction projects and turnarounds to the Sweeny Refinery, approximately 65 mi southwest of Houston.

One hundred seventy-five Wood Group employees, approximately 80% of whom worked for the previous contractor, will be based at the refinery to provide the maintenance services.

Wood Group has supported the refinery for more than 20 yr, providing specialty heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and construction services, and upgrades to the process controls, alarms and environmental data management systems.