Safety has driven elevator provider’s success

With a revamped safety program, a targeted communications campaign and development of a new headquarters facility, McDonough Elevators has had a very busy 2017, and the company is ready for what is to come in 2018. As a leading supplier of rack-and-pinion industrial elevators with over 40 years of service, McDonough is a full-service company providing equipment, maintenance, modernizations, rentals and parts.

McDonough recently embarked on a safety performance improvement plan this year and has overhauled its entire program. While the company has had an award-winning track record with safety in the past, McDonough firmly believes in continuous improvement.

"This plan has included an increased focus on reducing workplace hazards and communicating our safety values," said Joe Galatas, president of McDonough Elevators. "We are extremely diligent about letting everyone in the company know he or she has Stop Work Authority if that is what it takes to stay safe. Safety is No. 1 at all times for McDonough."

To guide its safety improvement efforts, McDonough hired Jim Rushing as its HSE director in December 2016. Livia Reese joined Rushing's team in February of this year. Together, they are continuing to develop and implement HSE policies, procedures and processes that reduce risks, comply with regulatory and customer requirements, improve safety performance and build safety leadership at the company. At McDonough, it is believed there is a fundamental connection between working safely and excellent financial performance.

"We don't think of safety as something extra we have to do," Galatas said. "Safety is a vital part of quality. We can't provide a quality product or service if they're not done safely."

"Safety First" is a critical component of "ONE MCDONOUGH," a targeted communications campaign the company uses to align all its employees around the key principles of the company.

"All McDonough employees are educated to understand that if we align our core values as ONE, we will offer the best possible equipment or service to customers," Galatas stated. "If we follow the 'ONE MCDONOUGH' principles, everything else will flow."

This year, McDonough played a significant role in several large turnarounds and plant buildouts for the refining and petrochemical industries. Its customer list continues to include most of the major refining, petrochemical and power companies in the industry. Because of McDonough's dedication to safety and its growth into new markets and products, the company purchased a new facility for its headquarters and will be moving in soon.

"To give you an idea of our expansion, our existing Houston facility is 20,000 square feet, and the new Houston facility will be 80,000 square feet," Galatas said. "With four times more space, we do not only have the capability to refurbish rack and pinion elevators, a growth area that is very exciting, but we also have the capacity to build our business for the long term, keeping our equipment in tip-top shape."

In addition to its Houston headquarters, McDonough has full-service locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Kansas City and Los Angeles.

For more information about McDonough Elevators, visit www.mcd elevators.com or call (888) 525-1375.

View in Digital Edition