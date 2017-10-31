American Industrial Partners acquires The Brock Group

American Industrial Partners (AIP) has acquired majority ownership of The Brock Group, a Houston-based provider of mission-critical services to the refining, petrochemical, power generation and other industries. AIP is a New York-based private equity firm that focuses on buying, improving and growing industrial businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Through the transaction, a substantial new money investment of both convertible debt and equity has reduced the Company's indebtedness and added meaningful liquidity and capital resources to Brock's balance sheet. Brock is now in the strongest financial position in recent history.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brock and its leadership team to welcome a new beginning for a clear market leader in the industrial services space," said Jason Perri, a Partner of American Industrial Partners. "Brock's track record of unparalleled service and safety in providing mission-critical services to some of the largest companies in the world speaks for itself, and fits well with our goal of working together in creative ways with great businesses to help them move beyond capital structure obstacles and achieve their full potential." Perri continued, "This investment is emblematic of the firm's expanded capabilities, through our special situations mandate, to invest in transactions that require creative structuring and flexibility in all parts of the capital structure."

In addition to helping deleverage the balance sheet, AIP will work with management and employees to implement an operating agenda and business transformation plan that will substantially enhance Brock's already excellent ability to service its customers and grow its presence in existing and new end markets. Over time, AIP will look to add to Brock'sportfolio of soft crafts and services in order to continue to solidify the Company's position as a one-stop shop for customer needs on-site.

"Today's announcement represents an extremely positive step for the future of our company," said Brock Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike McGinnis.

"Brock's leading position as a trusted supplier of services for large-scale capital projects, critical maintenance and turnarounds will be further solidified with AIP as a partner. Furthermore, AIP's investment in Brock significantly reduces our debt, strengthens our balance sheet and enables us to make new investments to enhance our commitments to our customers and drive the growth of our Company. AIP's expertise in industrial-sector businesses and collaborative management style will help position us to take advantage of the significant marketplace opportunities we see."