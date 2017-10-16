Why you need to be active about passive fall protection in your facility

At the 2017 NSC Congress & Expo, OSHA announced its Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety violations for fiscal year 2017. It should have come as no surprise that at the top of that list was “Fall Protection.”

In fact, almost on an annual basis, OSHA names falling from heights as one of the most common causes of workplace injuries and fatalities. That is why fall protection is increasingly vital for today’s industrial facilities. It is important to protect employees, contractors, and anyone else who happens to be in your facility.

As year-end approaches, it’s a good idea to be one step ahead of the game, looking forward to 2018 and consider the proven and new ways you can protect employees from workplace falls and accidents. Workplace safety is essential for an efficient, healthy company. Safety in the workplace requires an educated workforce, a confident understanding of OSHA regulations, and an interest in the latest industry updates. It’s also important that employees feel safe and confident in their workplace.

Worker safety is your greatest responsibility

Companies are responsible for the safety of their crews and are tasked with taking steps to help mitigate risks. This means finding and installing the right safety measures before an accident happens. As such, employers must familiarize themselves with the OSHA requirements necessary to meet standards and protect their workers.

Beyond the obvious employee well-being and regulatory concerns, lax safety at a facility can have a significant impact on a company’s bottom line, as well. According to the 2017 Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index, falls to a lower level cost companies close to 5.5 billion dollars! Certainly an eye-opener for everyone from safety managers to CEOs.

As a leader in the manufacturing of safety gates, Fabenco has consistently been the one-stop shop for the best quality, American made safety products for industrial facilities. They keep up to date on OSHA fall protection regulations and produce a wide variety of compliant fall safety products so customers don’t have to worry:

Self-closing safety gates

Self-Closing Industrial Safety Gates by Fabenco are an effective and easy-to-install passive fall protection solution for industrial and commercial settings. Fabenco safety gates feature a highly durable stainless steel spring that automatically closes the gate after each swing, providing near-continuous protection from leading edge falls. Designed to fit on a variety of handrails, these industrial safety gates are capable of mounting in both left and right positions. Each safety gate comes in your choice of finishes, including galvanized and environmentally friendly safety yellow powder coated. Fabenco gates are also available in aluminum and stainless steel for special applications and environments.

Loading dock gates

Given the amount of activity that happens in a loading dock every day, it is no surprise that these areas can also be very dangerous for workers and contractors. Fabenco loading dock gates provide protection against falls from unguarded loading docks and help to keep workers safe. Installation is a snap, and gas struts make for easy operation. Available in safety yellow powder coating and custom orders, Fabenco dock gates come in 8’ and 10’ width coverage.

Mezzanine pivot safety gates

The Mezzanine Pivot Safety Gates protect employees in elevated mezzanine loading areas by using a counterbalanced gate that ensures one gate is always between your employees and the edge of the platform. Available in single or double palette widths, Fabenco gates are built with efficiency in mind and can be assembled with basic tools. The pivot gate is available in carbon steel—either carbonized or powder coated in safety yellow. This gate meets or exceeds OSHA, IBC and ANSI standards and is a great option for maintaining the safety of your workers!

Mezzanine clear height safety gates

Not all situations are the same when it comes to safety, and if you are dealing with the potential for tall loads, then your needs might be different. Fabenco Clear Height Safety Gates protect employees in elevated mezzanine loading areas with no height restrictions to accommodate tall loads. Just like Fabenco’s pivot safety gates, the clear height gate uses counterbalanced gates to ensure that there is always one gate between your employees and the leading edge. This gate will allow loading and unloading of materials - including tall loads - while continuing to keep you safe. This gate meets or exceeds OSHA, IBC, and ANSI standards and is available in galvanized or powder coated safety yellow carbon steel.

Fabenco is proud to have been providing fall protection to customers for over 45 years. Fabenco’s products are always easy to install and meet all the necessary OSHA, IBC and ANSI standards. If you don’t see a safety gate that meets your specific needs or application, Fabenco can develop a custom model to match your particular situation.

