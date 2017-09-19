Valero Port Arthur refinery caught fire

A storage tank caught fire at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas reported mySanAntonio.com.

Emergency responders are at the scene and traffic is shutdown at Texas 87 and Texas 82.

Lillian Riojas, Valero spokeswoman, confirmed that a fire had been reported at the refinery.

“Valero's emergency response teams are on scene,” Riojas said in an email to mySA.com. “Valero has contacted local authorities and are cooperating with agencies.”

The refinery is shutdown due to Hurricane Harvey’s flooding and was working at only 40-50% capacity.

