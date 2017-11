A fire started at ExxonMobil Corporation’s Beaumont refinery at about 6 a.m., the company said in a statement, and onsite responders extinguished it. No injuries were reported. The fire occurred in a crude unit on the south side of the refinery.

Exxon Mobil Spokeswoman Ashley Alemayehu said impacts on air quality are currently "below detectable limits."

"An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident," she said.