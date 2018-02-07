BIC Attends the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training Conference

×
Vicki Mathews of Safety Management Systems discusses safety training with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance during the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training Conference.
Melissa Slimp of Glove Guard welcomes Perry Redden of Norton Drilling into the Glove Guard booth during the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training Conference.
Daniel Rodriguez of DISA, left, Lawrence Bergeron of Secon and Chris Eichenberg of DISA, right, enjoy the IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training Conference.